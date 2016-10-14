



















The Appalachian Studies Association was formed in 1977 by a group of scholars, teachers, and regional activists who believed that shared community has been and will continue to be important to those writing, researching, and teaching about Appalachia. The ASA is headquartered at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Mary Thomas, Executive Director, and Christopher Leadingham, Office Manager, can be reached via email at mthomas@marshall.edu and leadingham6@marshall.edu, respectively. Telephone: (304) 696-2904

Fax: (304) 696-6221

Mailing Address:

Appalachian Studies Association

One John Marshall Drive

Huntington, WV 25755 40th ASA Annual Conference EXTREME Appalachia! March 9-12, 2017 Virginia Tech,

Blacksburg, Virginia Learn more Google+

