The Appalachian Studies Association was formed in 1977 by a group of scholars, teachers, and regional activists who believed that shared community has been and will continue to be important to those writing, researching, and teaching about Appalachia.

Join ASA

The ASA is headquartered at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Mary Thomas, Executive Director, and Christopher Leadingham, Office Manager, can be reached via email at mthomas@marshall.edu and leadingham6@marshall.edu, respectively.

Telephone: (304) 696-2904
Fax: (304) 696-6221
Mailing Address:
    Appalachian Studies Association
    One John Marshall Drive
    Huntington, WV 25755

40th ASA Annual Conference

EXTREME Appalachia!

March 9-12, 2017

Virginia Tech,
Blacksburg, Virginia

Google+

Research in Action

Submit to the Journal of Appalachian Studies

The Journal is always accepting manuscript submissions for consideration. The JAS welcomes any serious scholarship on Appalachia, the region, or its people. Anyone interested in submitting should refer to the submission guidelines and requirements.

ASA in Classroom

Updated K-12 Educational Resources

Bring the study of Appalachian topics and perspectives into your K-12 Classroom with our updated list of resources.

Volunteer with the ASA

The ASA needs you! Why? Because the ASA depends on volunteers who donate their time and effort to run the organization, publish the JAS, and plan the annual conference. Check out our ASA Volunteer Form to see how you can help!

Spring Newsletter Now Available!

The spring 2013 issue of Appalink is now available online.

ASA Video

In case you missed the Thirty-Seventh Annual ASA Conference in Huntington, WV, March 28-30, 2014, live stream video of the keynote address and two of the plenaries are available at the links below.

Keynote Address: “Our Secret Places in the Waiting World: Becoming a New Appalachia” by Silas House

Plenary I: “Me? An Appalachian Stereotype? I Thought my Stories Worked Against That” by Adam Booth and Rebecca Hill

Plenary II: “Appalachian Women, A Herstory of Oppression and Resistance” by Sue Massek

News and Announcements

Ride/room sharing message board

Those attending the 40th annual Appalachian Studies Conference at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia can now visit the ride/room sharing message board to coordinate with others for carpooling or shared lodging.

Scholarship applications now being accepted

The ASA provides scholarships to those unable to attend the annual conference because of financial reasons. We truly love funding people. It is part of our mission. In the past we have been able to fund most of those who have requested a scholarship. Our funds are limited so we continue to prioritize our scholarships according to those with the most need. This year, we envision the same process.

The deadline to apply is February 9, 2017. For more information or to apply, fill out the 2017 Conference Scholarship Application Form.

Proposal deadline extended

The deadline for the 2017 conference has been extended to Friday, October 14, 2016, at 11:59 p.m.

Donations needed for 2017 Silent Auction

Tax-deductible donations are being coordinated for the Howard Dorgan Silent Auction to be held at the 2017 Appalachian Studies Association Conference in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, click here to view the flyer or e-mail appalstudies@gmail.com.

Y'ALL 2016 Newsletter

The Y'ALL Committee's Summer 2016 newsletter is now available.

Proposals Now Being Accepted!

Proposals are now being accepted for the 2017 Appalachian Studies Conference. Proposals may be submitted online via Marshall Digital Scholar from August 22 through October 7, 2016 October 14, 2016. Late and incomplete proposals will not be considered. Submitters will be notified in November regarding the status of their submissions. All presenters must pay the registration fee. Please see the 2017 Call for Participation for additional details.

UK Special Collections Research Center announces digitized Appalachian Collection

The University of Kentucky Special Collections Research Center successfully completed a NEH Humanities Collections and Reference Resources digitization grant, resulting in online access to 132 cubic feet from the Bert T. Combs Appalachian Collection.

The materials focus on 189 years of economic development in the Eastern Kentucky coalfield from 1788 to 1976. The ten individual collections document the search for, extraction of, and distribution of coal, oil, and natural gas resources in Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Floyd, Harlan, Lawrence, Letcher, Perry, and Powell counties; the creation of railroads to bring these raw materials to industrial manufacturers and electrical power generators across the United States; and the company towns, their services, and the individual lives that grew up to sustain and make possible this economic development.

These collections include the Benham Coal Company records, Wheelwright collection, Sherrill Martin collection, Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company and Lexington and Eastern Railway Company records, and the Kentucky Union Land Company records. Additional details on the project and other Appalachian-related collections at UK SCRC can be found on the Bert T. Combs Appalachian Collection page.

Inside Appalachia at ASA's 39th annual conference

The Appalachian Studies Conference at Shepherd University began with a day of panel discussions, readings, and a keynote talk by Affrilachian poet, Frank X Walker. Walker is the author of four poetry collections and is a 2005 recipient of the Lannan Literary Fellowship in Poetry, Walker serves as Writer in Residence and lecturer of English at Northern Kentucky University and is the editor and publisher of PLUCK!, the new Journal of Affrilachian Art & Culture.

Cherokee storyteller Lloyd Arneach spoke at the 2016 Appalachian Studies Association Conference at Shepherd University. The performance was hosted by storyteller Adam Booth.

--Inside Appalachia
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

