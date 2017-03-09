Journal of Appalachian Studies
The Journal of Appalachian Studies (JAS), the official journal of the ASA is a refereed, multidisciplinary journal published twice per year by the University of Illinois Press for the Appalachian Studies Association (ASA) with support from Marshall University. JAS seeks to provide a written forum for quality scholarship on Appalachian history, culture, and society. The Journal of Appalachian Studies supersedes earlier publications of the Appalachian Studies Association, including Proceedings and the Journal of the Appalachian Studies Association.
Our Mission
By providing a venue for pieces regarding all aspects of Appalachia, the JAS is one way in which the Appalachian Studies Association fulfills its mission. Membership in the Association includes a subscription to the journal. Articles, essays, and studies included in the JAS come from a wide array of disciplines. Anyone can submit work to the JAS for publication consideration, but all submissions must follow the journal’s submissions guidelines.
The first publication of the Appalachian Studies Conference included collections of papers presented at annual conferences and was entitled Proceedings. In 1989, the name was changed to the Journal of the Appalachian Studies Association. The JASA began accepting articles, studies, and book reviews as well as papers. The name was again changed to the Journal of Appalachian Studies in the early 1990s when the ASA office relocated to the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV. The current headquarters has been managing publication of the JAS since 2001 when the ASA relocated to Marshall University in Huntington, WV.
Submissions
The Journal of Appalachian Studies seeks articles based on original empirical research, including applied research, as well as literary criticism and reflections on conceptual, theoretical, and methodological issues in Appalachian studies. Given the Journal’s broad readership, we encourage consideration of the wider implications of each study. Submissions must be written in a style that can be understood by non-specialists.
Rigorous scholarship from scholars, teachers, activists, and others whose work focuses on the Appalachian region will be considered. The current editor invites scholarship which compares the Appalachian region to other regions in the world and places the region in a critical, global context. All submissions are expected to demonstrate an understanding of relevant Appalachian studies literature.
Manuscripts should be submitted electronically to the JAS online manuscript submission portal managed by the University of Illinois Press. Click here for additional information.
Mentorship
The Journal of Appalachian Studies is no longer publishing conference papers from the annual Appalachian Studies Conference. We are now piloting a new process for mentoring authors of conference, graduate, and undergraduate papers into full-fledged scholarly articles for JAS. When a paper is submitted from a student or emerging scholar, the editor will ask the author if s/he would like to be assigned a mentorship to prepare the manuscript for review. If so, one of our mentors will work with the author until the article is ready for peer review. The response to this program has been enthusiastic and we are already a bit over-taxed. Therefore, we welcome scholars who are interested in joining the editorial board as mentors to contact either Shaunna Scott at shaunna.scott@uky.edu or Chris Leadingham at leadingham6@marshall.edu.
Special Forum
The Journal of Appalachian Studies announces a special two-year forum on sustainable economic development in Appalachia, starting with the journal’s Spring 2016 (Vol 22, No 1) issue and ending with the Fall 2017 (Vol 23, No 2) issue.
We invite the submission of manuscripts dealing with practices relevant to sustainable economic development in Appalachian communities. We will consider a wide-range of scholarship from a variety of disciplines and applied fields. Manuscripts focusing on economic development theory, empirical and/or applied research, or narrative essays on development issues will be welcome. We also seek research, which compares Appalachia to other regions in the world.
Scholars are encouraged to submit papers addressing, but not limited to, the following topics:
|Tourism and development
|Social capital, trust, politics, and development
|Infrastructure
|Broadband and technology
|Education, labor, capital, and development
|Funding community and economic development
|Entrepreneurship
|Place-based development
|Local food movements
|Downtown development
|Local currency
|Land ownership
|Environmental capital and sustainable development
|Gender and development
|Taxes and development
|The creative class in Appalachia
|Vision-building
|Public participation methods
|Health care and its effects on development
|Globalization
|The Commons
|Privatization and neoliberalism
|Cooperatives, non-profits, employee-owned business
|Credit, access to capital
|Out- and in-migration and development
|Social change, policy and movements
The deadline for manuscripts to be considered for publication for the Spring 2016 issue is July 1, 2015. The deadline for the Fall 2016 issue is February 1, 2016; the Spring 2017 deadline is July 1, 2016; and the Fall 2017 issue deadline is February 1, 2017.
Articles should be submitted electronically to the JAS online manuscript submission portal. This secure, personalized resource will allow you to track your manuscript through each step of the review and acceptance process. To get started, and view manuscript submission guidelines, visit the Journal's submissions page. Questions about the forum and/or the review process should be directed to the Journal’s Editor, Shaunna Scott, at shaunna.scott@uky.edu or to the Forum’s Special Editor, Will Hatcher, at WIHATCHER@gru.edu.
JAS contributors may post both pre-prints (contributions not yet accepted for publication) and post-prints (contributions accepted for publication—after revisions have been completed) to personal websites until the official publisher's PDF is available. Authors may submit an official PDF to an institutional online repository immediately after the publisher's PDF is available (provided that both a notice of copyright and complete citation are provided).
Please include the following notation with the article:
For JAS contributions published prior to 2014:
"Published as [provide the complete bibliographic citation as it appears in the print version of the Journal of Appalachian Studies]. © [Year] by the Appalachian Studies Association."
For JAS contributions published beginning in 2014:
"Published as [provide the complete bibliographic citation as it appears in the print version of the Journal of Appalachian Studies]. © [Year] by the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois."
Library/Institutional Subscriptions
The University of Illinois Press now handles subscriptions to the Journal of Appalachian Studies. Libraries and other institutions wishing to subscribe to the journal should visit http://www.press.uillinois.edu/journals/jas/subscription.html.
Payments may also be mailed directly to the University of Illinois Press – along with the accompanying form – to the address below. Please make checks payable to the Appalachian Studies Association. Do not email credit card orders.
Journals Division
University of Illinois Press
1325 South Oak Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Back issues of the Journal of Appalachian Studies and the Journal of the Appalachian Studies Association may be purchased by clicking here.
Indexing Information
